GREER, SC- Mary Vivian Brown Rimer, 95, formerly of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born July 19, 1925, in Lexington, NC, she was the daughter of the late James Vivian Brown and Elizabeth Meysson Brown and widow of James Lafayette Rimer Jr.
She was a devoted wife and mother of five children. In addition, Mrs. Rimer was a graduate of Mercy School of Nursing, Charlotte, NC, and was a retired registered nurse having served with Mary Black Memorial Hospital and Spartanburg Medical Center. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, an Avon Lady, and an avid Clemson Football fan.
Survivors include her children, James Lafayette Rimer III (Judy) of Greer, SC, Deborah Rimer Lee of Aynor, SC, Michael Scott Rimer (Lisa) of Acworth, GA, and John Alan Rimer (Kelley) of Jacksonville, FL; 10 grandchildren, James L. Rimer IV, Joshua Rimer, Amy Banner, Jamie Frandsen (Eli), Rachel Turner (Clay), Rebecca Stoudt (Greg), Jordan Rimer, Susannah Rimer, Nicholas Rimer, and Leslie Rimer; 7 great-grandchildren, Brayden Briscoe, Siena Briscoe, Oliver Frandsen, Aleksander Frandsen, Brooks Turner, Smith Turner, and Greyson Stoudt; and her brother, John Brown of Kingsport, TN. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Anne Elizabeth Rimer and 8 siblings.
Services will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.
No flowers please. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 161 North Dean Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
