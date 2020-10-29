1/1
Mary Ruth Atkins
1930 - 2020
INMAN, SC- Mary Ruth Atkins, 90, of 831 Edwards Road, Inman, SC, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg.
Mary was born in Campobello, SC on August 19, 1930, a daughter of the late Mattie (Davis) Atkins and Claude Atkins.
Mary worked as a caregiver in several area nursing homes and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Campobello, SC.
Mary is survived by a niece, Carolyn Moore and nephews, Larry Bridges and Ronnie Bridges. She was predeceased by 3 sisters, Thelma Atkins, Gladys Coggins and Beulah Bridges and brother, Paul Atkins.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 31st at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery in Campobello, SC with Rev Johnny Bridges and Rev Robbie Dodd officiating. The family will receive friends at the gravesite immediately following the service.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Service
11:00 AM
Fellowship Baptist Church
