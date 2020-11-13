Campobello- Mary Ruth Williams Ferrell, 81, of Campobello passed away on November 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Malcolm and Eula Jackson Williams and widow of Dewey Lee Ferrell to whom she was married for 47 years.
She and her husband were long haul truck drivers.
She is survived by three children Sarah Jane Oliver, Robert Buck Williams and Karen Dempsey (Archie); five grandchildren, Dominique, LaKeesha, Heather, Justin and Amber; and eight great grandchildren; and her 4 legged companions, Brody and Weiner.
She was predeceased by a daughter Teresa Williams, a sister Frances Kilpatrick and a brother John Dean Williams.
A memorial service for Mary and Dewey will be held at 3:00pm Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Petty Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Jimmy Hill. The family will receive friends after the service at the First Baptist Church of Gowensville Family Life Center.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
950 West Faris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605., or to St Jude's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
