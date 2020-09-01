WOODRUFF, SC- Mary Ruth Gist, daughter of the late Curtis and Sarah Holley, passed Saturday, August 29, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
Faithful Member of Community Grove Baptist Church.
Surviving: Children Micheal Holley of Greer, SC, Tasha H. (Micheal) Booker of Duncan, SC, Reafel (Clarise) Gist, Hykeem Gist of Woodruff, SC, Monique (Todd) Coleman of Greer, SC; Siblings Minnie B. Benson,
Brenda (Chris) Griffith, Billy H. Holley of Greer, SC; Ann (Ernest) Johnson of Wellford, SC; Roy (Mary) Holley of Fairmont, SC, Jimmy (Angela) Holley of Reidville, SC, Robert (Janice) Holley of Woodruff, SC; 12 Grandchildren; 3 Great Grandchildren
Viewing will take place Tuesday, September 1, 2020 3:00PM-7:00PM at Sullivan Bros. Mortuary. Graveside service: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 2:00PM at Community Grove Baptist Church.
The Gist family is being cared for by
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com