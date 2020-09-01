1/1
Mary Ruth Gist
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOODRUFF, SC- Mary Ruth Gist, daughter of the late Curtis and Sarah Holley, passed Saturday, August 29, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
Faithful Member of Community Grove Baptist Church.
Surviving: Children Micheal Holley of Greer, SC, Tasha H. (Micheal) Booker of Duncan, SC, Reafel (Clarise) Gist, Hykeem Gist of Woodruff, SC, Monique (Todd) Coleman of Greer, SC; Siblings Minnie B. Benson,
Brenda (Chris) Griffith, Billy H. Holley of Greer, SC; Ann (Ernest) Johnson of Wellford, SC; Roy (Mary) Holley of Fairmont, SC, Jimmy (Angela) Holley of Reidville, SC, Robert (Janice) Holley of Woodruff, SC; 12 Grandchildren; 3 Great Grandchildren
Viewing will take place Tuesday, September 1, 2020 3:00PM-7:00PM at Sullivan Bros. Mortuary. Graveside service: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 2:00PM at Community Grove Baptist Church.
The Gist family is being cared for by
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
927 East Pointsett Street
Greer, SC 29651
(864) 877-2581
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved