WOODRUFF, SC- Mary Ruth Gist, daughter of the late Curtis and Sarah Holley, passed Saturday, August 29, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.Faithful Member of Community Grove Baptist Church.Surviving: Children Micheal Holley of Greer, SC, Tasha H. (Micheal) Booker of Duncan, SC, Reafel (Clarise) Gist, Hykeem Gist of Woodruff, SC, Monique (Todd) Coleman of Greer, SC; Siblings Minnie B. Benson,Brenda (Chris) Griffith, Billy H. Holley of Greer, SC; Ann (Ernest) Johnson of Wellford, SC; Roy (Mary) Holley of Fairmont, SC, Jimmy (Angela) Holley of Reidville, SC, Robert (Janice) Holley of Woodruff, SC; 12 Grandchildren; 3 Great GrandchildrenViewing will take place Tuesday, September 1, 2020 3:00PM-7:00PM at Sullivan Bros. Mortuary. Graveside service: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 2:00PM at Community Grove Baptist Church.The Gist family is being cared for bySullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.