SPARTANBURG, SC- Mary Ruth Hawkins, 87, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after a short illness.
Born May 9, 1931 in Spartanburg, Ruth was the youngest sibling of nine brothers and sisters and the daughter of Clarence Nolan, Sr. and Clara Belle Williams Nolan. Ms. Hawkins worked in the textile industry most of her adult life. She worked in a sewing room at Butte Knit Corporation and eventually worked her way up in management with Jonathan Logan, Inc. She worked for several years at Bargain City Clothing until two years before her death.
Surviving is her best friend of 35 years, Mr. Frank Levi, of Columbus, NC; one son, Bobby Fisher Richardson of Spartanburg, SC; her brother, Walter "Mac" Nolan of Morristown, TN; four grandchildren, Kimberly Nicole "Nikki" Parton of Greer, SC, Kerri Leigh Kemp of Goose Creek, SC, Tanya Ward of Deltona, FL, and Melanie Leanne Petty of Memphis, TN; four great grandchildren, Carolina Grace Hagwood of Goose Creek, SC, Lily and Jonathan Wagner of Deltona, FL, and Mara Petty of Spartanburg, SC.
She was predeceased by three sisters, Sarah Nolan Howell of Byronville, GA, Marie Nolan Bowman of Spartanburg, SC, Shirley Nolan Christiansen of Happy Camp, CA; four brothers, Bill Nolan, Roy Nolan, Leon Nolan, and Clarence Nolan, Jr. of Spartanburg, SC.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 30th, 5-7PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 1st, 12noon at Dunbar Funeral Home.
The burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019