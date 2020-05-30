Mary Ruth (Wright) Upton
Mary Ruth Wright Upton, 82, of Landrum, passed away on May 28, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John Foster and Cora Lee Edwards Wright and the wife of the late Paul Ross Upton, Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Phillip (Elaine), Jeff and Carey (Angie) Upton; a sister, Juanita Geddes; grandchildren, Felicia, Calem, McKenzie, Journey, Brandon, Grant and Kimberly; seven great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren. In addition to her husband Paul, she was predeceased by ten brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 2:00PM - 4:00PM, Sunday May 31, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home, while abiding by social distancing guidelines. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions the funeral service will be private for the family but will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/newhopelandrum/ on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:00AM conducted by Rev. Caleb Bruce, Rev. Bobby Pierce, Rev. Joe White and Rev. Doug Godfrey. Burial will be in Ingleside Baptist Church Cemetery following the service where attendance is welcome while abiding by social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 500 N Shamrock Ave, Landrum, SC 29356.
The family will be at the home of her son Carey Upton.
Online condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home and Crematory, Landrum, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
