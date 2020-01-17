|
|
INMAN, SC- Mary "Mimi" Brown Smith of 385 Sunset Ridge Rd., Inman, S.C., went to be with the Lord while at her home on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
She was the daughter of Frank and Nell Brown, born August 22, 1933, in Mooresville, North Carolina.
She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. Second to the love of her family, she was passionate about her country and her conservative beliefs. She was also an avid FOX News fan.
Mimi is survived by her three children, daughter Jamie Gregg (Joe), of Inman, son, Ted O. Smith, of Clinton, S.C. and daughter, Dina Suttles (Chris), of Inman; sisters Jean B. Davis of Matthews, North Carolina, Martha B. Major of Mooresville, North Carolina, and brother James F. "Buddy" Brown of Mooresville, North Carolina.
She was predeceased by her husband Earl Leon Smith Jr. and two infant sons, Earl Leon Smith III and Richard Byrham Smith.
She loved her four grandchildren, Michael Gregg (Catherine), Cassie McAbee (Cameron), Lucy Lewis (Matthew), and Johnny Suttles (Amanda) of Inman, S.C.; and thirteen great-grandchildren, Savannah, Kailey, Abby, Amelia, Mallory, Brooklynn, Alyssa, Lilly, Makayla, Anna, Sawyer, Maddie, and Laila.
Special recognition to Noah Collins whom she loved as a great-grandson.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 18, at 12p.m. at New Life Baptist Fellowship, 350 Old Furnace Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316, by the Rev. Scott Miller and Rev. Bill Harris. Family will receive friends before the service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Whitten Center Parents Club in care of Marlene D. Woods, Secretary, at 304 Dixon Street, Clinton, SC 29325, in honor of her son Ted O. Smith.
Egger's Funeral Home Boiling Springs, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 17, 2020