SPARTANBURG, SC- Mary Sue Dearybury, 90, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at her home. Born January 25, 1929, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin C. Dearybury and Celestine McCarley Dearybury.
A graduate of Cecil's Business College, Ms. Dearybury was a longtime employee of the Johnson, Smith, Hibbard & Wildman Law Firm as Mr. Milton Smith's legal and personal secretary. She was a legal secretary for more than 56 years and was formerly employed with attorney's Claude Dunbar and Joe Wrightson for five years as well as the Pittston/Clinchfield Coal Company for over nine years. She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church where she taught the Early Childhood Sunday School Class for 69 years, having started the class at the age of 16. She was also a member of the choir for over 50 years, the United Methodist Women, Administrative Council, Financial Secretary, and served in many more positions.
Survivors include her sister, Wilma J. Dearybury of the home; sister-in-law, Virl M. Dearybury; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Nina J. Dearybury; and brothers, Paul E. Dearybury Sr., and Benjamin C. Dearybury Jr. and his wife, Georgia Dearybury.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, June 7, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. David Ervin, The Rev. Wayne Major, and The Rev. Jack Caldwell. Visitation will be at the graveside.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 3055 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
