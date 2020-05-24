|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mary Sue Cogdill Gibson Hawkins, 92, of 457 Cider Park Drive, Boiling Springs, South Carolina, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Mary Sue was born in Duncan, South Carolina, on July 30,1927, a daughter of the late Thomas Allison Cogdill and Lillian Leon McKinney Cogdill. She was the wife of Lewis Albert Hawkins and was first married to the late Jack Gibson. Mary Sue was a homemaker and a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Inman, South Carolina.
In addition to her husband she is survived by two daughters, Lucy Walcher and her husband, Allen, of Simpsonville, South Carolina; Karen Coates and her husband, Keith, of Campobello, South Carolina; a son,Tommy Gibson and Kay, of Inman, South Carolina; two step daughters, Loretta Sweeney and husband Jim, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Denise Nicholls and husband Jim, of Inman, South Carolina. Mrs. Hawkins is also survived by a brother, Gary Cogdill, of Columbia, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Ed, Ashley, Eric, Stewart, Ben, Adam, Casey and fifteen great, grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and first husband, Mary Sue, was predeceased by a daughter, Martha Gibson and two brothers, Glenn and Ralph Cogdill.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, SC. with Rev. Dr. Adam Coates officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, SC
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Campobello First Baptist Church Building Fund, 255 South Main Street, Campobello, SC 29322.
The family is at their respective homes.
