GREER- Mary Sue White Wood, 99, widow of Vernon W. Wood, passed away October 2, 2020.
A native of Holly Springs, daughter of the late Horace and Eula Morrow White, she was a member of Woods Chapel United Methodist Church.
Surviving is her daughter, Verna Tate of Lyman.
She was predeceased by three brothers and four sisters.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Wood Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Davon Harrelson.
Visitation will be held after the service at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to National Health Care Activities Department, 1305 Boiling Springs Road, Greer, SC 29650. Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com