Mary T. Martin
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mrs. Mary Kay Turner Martin, 95, of Boiling Springs, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was the widow of William R."Billy" Martin.
Mrs. Martin was a native of Polk County, NC and a daughter of the late Will and Dolley Williams Turner. She was a retired employee of Spartan Mills and a member of New Vision Baptist Church. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Survivors include: Francis "Butch" (Mary Ellen) Lolar of Greenwood, SC; daughters: Brenda K. Miller of Senoia, GA and Betty Ann (Bobby) High of Boiling Springs; four grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and five great, great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Springhill Memorial Gardens officiated by Rev. Belton Drake. The family will speak to friends following the service at the gravesite.
Memorials may be made to Regional Hospice, 120 Heywood Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at the home.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 16, 2020.
