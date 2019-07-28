Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Mary W. Brown


1940 - 2019
Mary W. Brown Obituary
ROEBUCK, SC- Mary W. Brown, 79, of Roebuck, SC, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at The Woodland Place. Born March 24, 1940 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late George and Virginia Henderson Weeks and the wife of Raymond E. Brown.
Mary was a member of The Boiling Springs Church of Christ. She loved flowers, plants, sewing and being MeMaw.
Survivors include her daughters, Cathy L. Sater (Michael) of Merryville, TN and Susan B. Pople (Rory) of Portland, TN; her son, George Brown (Patty) of Spartanburg, SC; 13 grandchildren and two great grandchildren; and her brother, Ronnie Weeks of Gaffney, SC. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by a sister, Beaulah Holder.
Visitation will be at 1:30 – 2:30 PM Monday, July 29, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A funeral service will be at 3:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by Michael Grooms and The Elders of The Boiling Springs Church of Christ. Entombment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crescent Hospice, 1370 Browning Rd., Suite 120, Columbia, SC 29210 or online at www.chafoundation.net/contribute-online.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 28, 2019
