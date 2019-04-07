|
Mary Williamson Wardlaw (Putsy), 84, passed away April 4, 2019.
She was born in Greensboro, NC to the late James Saunders Williamson and Elizabeth Wilkinson Williamson. She attended Salem Academy in Winston Salem, NC and graduated from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC.
She was an avid golfer. She also enjoyed playing tennis, traveling, playing bridge and volunteering in different capacities. She was a member of the Church of the Advent. Putsy was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John Thompson Wardlaw. She is survived by her daughter, Saunders McCollum and her husband David, of Anderson, SC; and her grandchildren, Ashley and John McCollum.
A celebration of her life will be held at The Episcopal Church of the Advent on April 8, 2019 at 2:00PM. The family will receive friends following the service at The Parish and Community Life Center.
In remembrance of Putsy, memorials may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Advent, 141 Advent St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, The Adult Learning Center, 145 N Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, or Spartanburg Regional Home Health and Hospice, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home.
