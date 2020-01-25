Home

Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:30 PM
Lutheran Church of the Nativity
Arden, SC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Lutheran Church of the Nativity
Arden, SC
View Map
Marydine (Lentz) Lamb

Marydine (Lentz) Lamb Obituary
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother, Marydine, on December 20, 2019.
Marydine died peacefully at Givens Estates in Asheville, NC. She was 76 years old.
Our mother touched countless lives as a kind and loyal friend, adoption advocate and professional mental and behavioral therapist.
Born in Spartanburg, SC, Marydine was a graduate of Spartanburg High and attended Randolf Macon Women's College.
Our mom met her loving husband Theodore Eugene Lamb and transferred to the UNC at Chapel Hill where she graduated with a sociology degree.
For ten years she worked as an adoption supervisor for the department of Health and Rehabilitative Services in Tampa, FL.
During her forties, Marydine received her master's degree in Social Work and became a licensed clinical social worker.
Marydine and Theodore "Ted" Lamb lived in Brandon, FL and retired to Anna Maria Island before finally moving to Lutheridge in Arden, NC.
Marydine is survived by her children Kelly Lamb Feinerman (Steven) and Scott Lamb (Carrie); Grandchildren Zachary Feinerman (Amber), Logan Zahn, Olivia Zahn, Alexandra Zahn, Hannah Feinerman, Aidan Lamb, Conlan Lamb, Claire Feinerman and Skyler Lamb; her brothers Barry Lentz (Mitzi) and Bill Lentz; her sister in law Rebecca Lamb Fletcher (Marshall) and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents Undine Collins Lentz, Russell Lentz, Elisabeth Lentz and her devoted husband Theodore Eugene Lamb.
Marydine lived a full life and loved her family, friends and patients immensely.
She was a faithful Christian; she loved to cook and enjoyed both the mountains and the beach.
Marydine was a lifelong Democrat and championed causes such as mental health awareness, adoption and women's rights.
A celebration of Marydine's life will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Nativity in Arden, NC, Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Visitation will begin at 12:30 pm
Service to follow at 2 pm
Donations to the are welcome.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 25, 2020
