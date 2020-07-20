1/1
Marylin (Calhoun) Dover
1940 - 2020
PACOLET, SC- Marylin Calhoun Dover, 80, of Pacolet, SC, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at RoseCrest. Born April 8, 1940 in Newland, NC, she was the daughter of the late Henry Goodson and Ruby Graybeal Calhoun and was the widow of John C. Dover.
Marylin was retired from Spartanburg Council on Aging. She was a member of Spartanburg First Baptist Church. She loved collecting royalty memorabilia, pottery, antiques, and collectibles. Marylin's loves were travel and her grandchildren. She was known as "Kissyfur" and "Grandma" to her grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons, Barry Dover and Brian Dover (Gloria), both of Boiling Springs, SC; her daughters, Marcia Prince (Alastair) of England; Michelle Dover, of Campobello, SC; grandchildren, Caroline Wilson (Tim), John Dover, Paul Dover, and Ethan Dover. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Bobby Calhoun and Shirley Calhoun.
A private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Free Medical Clinic, 162 N. Dean Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 20, 2020.
