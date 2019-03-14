|
|
March 8, 2019
INMAN, SC- Matilda Grace Disney was born with angel wings and went to be with Jesus on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was the daughter of Kylan and Hannah (Godfrey) Disney. She is also survived by grandmother, Gena Greene and her husband Richard of Boiling Springs, SC; grandfather, Rex Godfrey, Easley, SC; grandmother, Sandy Disney and her husband Gregory of Cooley Springs, SC; great-grandfather, Larry Cartee of Boiling Springs, SC; great-grandmother, Jean Godfrey of Lyman, SC; great-grandmother, Noreen Bradley and her husband David of Boiling Springs, SC; aunt, Tina Godfrey of Lyman, SC and uncle, Ryan Disney and his wife Katelyn of Utah. Graveside Services will be held at 3:45 PM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens in Boiling Springs, SC with Rev. Tyler Kirby officiating.
Seawright Funeral Home
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019