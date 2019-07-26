|
|
ENOREE- Warren Matthew "Matt" Pridemore, 48, was called Home unexpectedly on the morning of July 21, 2019.
Matthew was born on August 21, 1970 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents Harry Edward and Margaret Wingate Pridemore. Matthew was the most devoted, loving, and entertaining father there was and that will always be his greatest accomplishment. As such, Matthew will continue to live through his pride and joy, his beautiful children, Miss. Heather Brooke Pridmore and Mr. Matthew "Bo" Gregory Pridemore of Lyman, S.C.
Matthew is also survived by his siblings, Harry Pridemore Jr. of Darien, Georgia, Margaret "Meg" Pridemore of Columbia, Maria Lindley, wife of Robert, of Clinton, Jessica Carpenter, wife of Alonzo, of Woodruff, John Pridemore, husband of Cyndi, of Spartanburg; Crystal McDonald the mother of his children of Lyman. In addition, he leaves behind several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and countless friends that were considered family.
Although he spent his earliest years in Kentucky, his home was built right here in the Woodruff area. Matt, as his friends and family new him, was a 1990 graduate of Woodruff High School, a machinist by trade, and was currently employed with EthosEnergy in Duncan, S.C. He was of the Lutheran Faith and felt the closest to God in the great outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and was often found at the Barnyard selling and buying tackle and offering his expert fishing advice at no charge. Even as such, fishing was a distant second to shooting pool. Matt was such an awesome pool player, that pool table was no match for him, one hand and one eye was all he needed. He was a Ford-Man, a gun collector, and a card player (especially Spoons); never met a stranger, kept the Waffle House in business, sipped his sweet tea, carried long-winded conversations, and to this day has never lost a receipt. Matt enjoyed living a simple life to the fullest. He was such a proud, good man but, being a Dad was by far his absolute favorite.
The family would be honored to receive family and friends of Matt on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary in Woodruff. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m. in the mortuary chapel by Rev. Kevin Lindley.
Serving as pallbearers: Edwards James Avant, Sydney Lewis IV, Michael Seay, Michael Satterfield, Robert Crocker and Bubba Carrol. Honorary Pallbearer: Matthew "Bo" Pridemore.
The family will be at the residence of Ms. Anita Justice, 2000 Cross Anchor Road following the private graveside service at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery, Enoree, S.C.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 26, 2019