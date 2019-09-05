Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Chesney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Chesney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mattie Chesney Obituary
WOODRUFF- Mattie Chesney, age 75, of 166 Shennandale Circle, Apt. B passed away Tuesday, September 03, 2019 at her home.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Ozell and Ella Mae Waddell Jennings, a member of Bellview Baptist Church and a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin Eugene Chesney; two sons, Dennis Stewart of Greer and James Croft of Woodruff; two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She is also predeceased by three brothers, Odell, Darvin and Sam Jennings.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home from 2:00 until 3:00 PM prior to the Funeral Service held in the chapel at 3:00 PM officiated by Rev. J.B. Smith.
Interment will follow at Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at their respective homes.
www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Hill Funeral Home
Download Now