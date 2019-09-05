|
WOODRUFF- Mattie Chesney, age 75, of 166 Shennandale Circle, Apt. B passed away Tuesday, September 03, 2019 at her home.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Ozell and Ella Mae Waddell Jennings, a member of Bellview Baptist Church and a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin Eugene Chesney; two sons, Dennis Stewart of Greer and James Croft of Woodruff; two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She is also predeceased by three brothers, Odell, Darvin and Sam Jennings.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home from 2:00 until 3:00 PM prior to the Funeral Service held in the chapel at 3:00 PM officiated by Rev. J.B. Smith.
Interment will follow at Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 5, 2019