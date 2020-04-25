|
Mrs. Mattie Diane Kilgore Dawson was the daughter of the late Marion Kilgore (James Russell) Kershaw and Artis Moore of Greer, SC. She was born in Spartanburg, SC on July 5, 1948. Mrs. Dawson departed this life on April 15, 2020.
Mrs. Dawson loved her church New Trinity Baptist Church in Lyman, SC where she served faithfully in many capacities.
Diane was loved dearly by so many friends, Florence Chapel & Benedict College classmates, nurses, doctors, and coworkers. She did not meet any strangers.
Those left to cherish fond loving memories are:daughter, Ayesha S. Kilgore; son, Christopher M. Kilgore of the home; granddaughter, Royal C. Bostick of Duncan, SC; grandson, Renardus (Mercedes Foster) Copeland of the home; three great-grandchildren Zaniyah and Zykeria Copeland and Xavier R. Copeland all of Spartanburg, SC; goddaughter, Tabitha Gist King of Wellford, SC; very special nephew, Brandon R, Kershaw of Wellford, SC; three sisters, Joyce (Cleve) Foster of Lyman, SC, Pamela Kershaw Wilkins of Wellford, SC and Margaret Dana Kershaw (Thomas "JT") Jones of Lyman, SC; brothers-in-law, West Cook of Atlanta, GA and Vince Ryan of Spartanburg, SC, aunts, Janie Ruth Moore and Annie Mae Barton Of Wellford, SC; uncle, Tom Moore of Wellford, SC; very special close friends/sisters, Grace R. Bobo, Elder Faye Martin, Arbelene McDonald, Susie Salters, Cheryl Miller Byers, Audrey Tate, Minister Debra Allen, Rachel Dillard, Diane Booker, Shirley Fields, Kenneth M. Dawson, Franklin D. Wilkins and Rodney Cash; and a host of nieces and nephews whom loved her dearly.
Diane was preceded in death by: her sisters, Jackie Cook, Lucretia "Pat" Ryan and Sherry Martin.
A Celebration of the Life of Mattie Diane Kilgore Dawson will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. Rev. Dr. B. D. Snoddy will officiate.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 25, 2020