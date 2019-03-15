|
|
Mattie Dianne Reynolds "Fly Mama", 71, formerly of Spartanburg, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 8, 2019.
Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her husband Lonnie Reynolds; two children, Susan G. Smith (David M.) and Brian Guilmett; three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Thompson Chapel Baptist Church, 990 Thompson Chapel Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29307. There will be a celebration of life following the memorial service, at the family home, 1130 Cleveland St Pacolet, SC 29372.
SR Holcombe Funeral Home (www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 15, 2019