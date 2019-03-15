Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Thompson Chapel Baptist Church
990 Thompson Chapel Rd
Spartanburg, SC
Celebration of Life
Following Services
the family home
1130 Cleveland St
Pacolet, SC
Mattie Dianne Reynolds "Fly Mama", 71, formerly of Spartanburg, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 8, 2019.
Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her husband Lonnie Reynolds; two children, Susan G. Smith (David M.) and Brian Guilmett; three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Thompson Chapel Baptist Church, 990 Thompson Chapel Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29307. There will be a celebration of life following the memorial service, at the family home, 1130 Cleveland St Pacolet, SC 29372.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
