SPARTANBURG- Mattie Elizabeth Sortor, 82, of 335 W. Hampton Avenue died July 30, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center, Spartanburg SC. She was the daughter of the late James Willie Scurry and Cathleen Geter. Survivors include her daughter, Annie P Lipscomb of Spartanburg SC. Three sisters Dorothy Scurry of Woodruff,SC., Ethel Dunbar of Boiling Springs, SC., and Shirley Fields of Welford , SC. And a host of grandchildren.

A private service will be held August 2, 2020 at 6 pm at the home of the Daughter, Annie P. Lipscomb at 267 Tucker Road, Spartanburg, SC.

WJ Gist Mortuary

Woodruff SC



