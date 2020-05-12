Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Gulley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie (Odom) Gulley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mattie (Odom) Gulley Obituary
ORANGEBURG, SC- Mattie Odom Gulley, 91, of Duncan and recently of Orangeburg passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Born in the Jordan section of Greenville County, she was the daughter of the late Arthur V. and Edna T. Odom. Mattie graduated from Jordan High School and was employed by Lyman Printing and Finishing Company for forty-three years. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Duncan.
Survivors include a son, Phillip Gulley (Jackie) of Orangeburg; two grandsons, Michael Gulley (Babs) of Orangeburg and David Gulley (Haley) of Cameron; and a great-grandson, Aulden Gulley. She was predeceased by a brother, Andrew John Odom.
Due to current conditions, a Private Graveside Service will be held with Rev. Dr. Randy Kennedy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a memorial gift to either First Baptist Church of Duncan, 103 E. Main Street Duncan SC 29334 or First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, PO Box 367 Orangeburg SC 29116.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -