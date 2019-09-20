|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mattie Heatherly Morrison, 91, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at her home. Born August 10, 1928, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Cleveland Heatherly and Lula Mae Rice Heatherly Willis and widow of James Mallory Morrison.
A member of Bethany Baptist Church (now Summit Church) for 57 years, Mrs. Morrison taught Sunday School for many years. She was a gentle soul and caregiver who loved her Lord and family. She retired from Dritz Corporation after 22 years of service and was also a self-taught seamstress.
Survivors include her son, Steve Morrison (Benita) of Moore, SC; six grandchildren, Jacob, Mallory, Savannah, Alexis, Levi, and Kari (Brock); and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, John "Johnny" A. Morrison; four brothers; four sisters; and a great-grandson.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Glenn Rusher. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to Summit Church, 622 Alamo Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
