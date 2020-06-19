NEWPORT NEWS, VA -- Mattie Lois Cullen 91, of 670 Summerday Court, Apt.101, died June 14,2020.
Formerly of Enoree, SC. Daughter of the late A.B.Bennett and Etolia Shelton and wife of the late Allen Cullen. A member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Enoree SC.
Survivors include one daughter Mattie Pearl Tann( Gerry) of Newport News,Virginia. Three sons, Ben Joe Shelton (Betty) of Gray Court SC, Earl Shelton(Sarah) and
Robert Shelton(Yuronda), both of Lauren SC.
Graveside Service will be held on 11 am Saturday, June 20,2020 at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Enoree SC.
W.J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.