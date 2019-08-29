|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Mattie Sue Bonham, 93, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Born June 6, 1926 in Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Vance Bonham and Mary Sue Blackwell Bonham. She was a retired Weaver from Reeves Brothers Mill and a member of First Baptist Church of Mayo.
Surviving is her sister, Betty Lou Wall of Chesnee; beloved friend Patti Gowan of Boiling Springs; and a niece, Wilma Shealy of Easley.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 in Springhill Memorial Gardens with Mr. Les Caldwell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the gravesite.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 29, 2019