Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Springhill Memorial Gardens
Visitation
Following Services
Springhill Memorial Gardens
Mattie S. Bonham


1926 - 2019
Mattie S. Bonham Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Mattie Sue Bonham, 93, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Born June 6, 1926 in Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Vance Bonham and Mary Sue Blackwell Bonham. She was a retired Weaver from Reeves Brothers Mill and a member of First Baptist Church of Mayo.
Surviving is her sister, Betty Lou Wall of Chesnee; beloved friend Patti Gowan of Boiling Springs; and a niece, Wilma Shealy of Easley.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 in Springhill Memorial Gardens with Mr. Les Caldwell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the gravesite.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
