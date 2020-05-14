Home

John Stinston Woodward Memorial Chapel
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Lincoln Memorial Gardens
2310 Cannons Campground Rd.
Drayton, SC
View Map
Resources
Mattie T. Blassingame

Mattie T. Blassingame Obituary
Mattie T. Blassingame, 85, peacefully entered into eternal rest on May 11, 2020. Mrs. Blassingame was the daughter of the late Ethel Fitzpatrick. She was the widow of Wesley Blassingame.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by: her brother, Dan "Joe Louis" Thomas; and her granddaughter, Fredrica N. Gibson.
Left to cherish her memories: her daughters, Elaine White of Spartanburg and Jennifa Hunter of Anderson, SC; her sons, Michael Blassingame (Dolline) of Chattanooga, TN and Kenneth Blassingame (Angela) of Spartanburg; her cousins, Richard and Renata Dandy; her extended family, Stan and Paula Baker, J.P. Beahr, Lamar Beahr, Shirley Gibson, Kay McLain, and Jimmy Salters; her ten grand children; her twenty great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of the Life of Mattie T. Blassingame will be held Graveside on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2310 Cannons Campground Rd., Drayton, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 14, 2020
