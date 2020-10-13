Roebuck, SC- Maurice Anthony Williams, 75, of Roebuck, died Saturday October 10, 2020, at his home.
Maurice was born June 19, 1945 in Dudley, Wayne County, NC, a son to the late Leslie Albert and Nettie Winifred Mozingo Williams. A US Army veteran, he was a member of Roebuck Baptist Church and was retired from Carrier Corporation.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Hazel Sammons Williams; a daughter, Annette W. Gibson (Prett) of Pauline; a son, Maurice Anthony "Tony" Williams, II (Rebecca Raney Williams) of Pauline; 5 grandchildren, Abby Gibson, Preston Gibson, Celia Williams, Merrick Williams, and Declan Williams; and two sisters, Peggy Williams of Columbia, TN and Sandra Faye Ivey of Benson, NC. Maurice was predeceased by siblings, Pauline Shafer, Carroll J. Williams, Arthur C. Williams, Jarvis M. Williams, Leslie M. Williams, Mary Rachel Cox, Arnold Williams and Albert Williams.
The family expresses special thanks and appreciation to Dr. Lee Taylor and Dr. David Rodak, the caregivers and staff of Spartanburg Regional Hospice and to Diann Foster and Courtney Johnson for all of their love and care.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Roebuck Baptist Church, 1979 East Blackstock Road, Roebuck SC. Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Tim Williams. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to Roebuck Baptist Church, P O Box 490, Roebuck, SC 29376.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel