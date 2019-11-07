|
|
PAULINE, SC- Maurice Earl McDougall, 71, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Born July 31, 1948, he was the husband of Helen McDougall and the son of the late George and Victoria McDougall.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother Robert McDougall of Florida, and was predeceased by a brother Steven McDougall.
He was a loving husband for over 43 years and the family will have many loving memories held in our hearts for a long time.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 7, 2019