1/
Mavis E. Turner
1942 - 2020
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mavis Morgan Eubanks Turner, 78, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at her residence. Mavis was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on March 28, 1942, a daughter of the late James Carl Eubanks, Jr. and Mavis Laurel Morgan Eubanks. She was the widow of Jesse Talmadge "J.T." Turner.
Mrs. Turner was a graduate of Fairforest High School and the University of South Carolina at Spartanburg. She was an elementary school teacher is Spartanburg County School District Six for nineteen years, was a member and past president of the Fairforest Garden Club and a member of the Laurens County Chorale. She served in in both Oak Grove Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Clinton in many capacities, including pianist, chorister and teacher. She also taught piano lessons for many years.
In retirement, Jesse and Mavis lived on Lake Greenwood in Cross Hill, South Carolina, where they enjoyed a beautiful setting and visits with their children and grandchildren.
Mavis is survived by two daughters, Julie Turner Brown , of Athens, Georgia;
Jamie Turner Keller and her husband, David, of Lexington, South Carolina;
two sons Jeffrey Turner (Emily), of Bloomington, Indiana; Daniel Turner and his wife, Jan, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; eight grandchildren, Julianna and Jack Keller, Jesse, Lauren and Lindsey Turner, Hunter Brown, Ella and Elias Turner.
Mrs. Turner is also survived by a sister, Janice Eubanks Wilson and her husband, Charles, of Apex, North Carolina; two brothers, James C. Eubanks, III and his wife, Kelly, of North Carolina; and Thomas A. Eubanks, of Fountain Inn, South Carolina.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery (350 N. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, SC, 29301) with Dr. Blake Harwell officiating. Visitation will follow the service at the gravesite.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, LLS.ORG or (888)-557-7177.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Service
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
October 26, 2020
Jeffrey, Daniel, Jamie and Julie,
I am so sorry for the loss of your mother, especially after losing your father in August. I did get to see them last December and enjoyed our visit. You will carry them in your hearts forever. I hope you find peace knowing they are with our Lord and together now. Y'all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Donna Turner Burdette
Family
October 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Mavis and I were friends before first grade. She was a very talented person and she will be missed . God bless all of you.
Mary Davis Halcott
Friend
October 26, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to the Turner family on the death Mavis. Losing both parents in such a short time must be devastating. Our prayers are with you during this time. The Wayne & Liz Keller family.
Wayne Keller
