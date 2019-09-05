Home

More Obituaries for Mavola Huskey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavola (Parker) Huskey


1925 - 2019
Mavola (Parker) Huskey Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mavola Parker Huskey, 94, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at her home. Born July 6, 1925, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Junnie Edward Parker and Etta Crocker Parker and widow of Elwood Huskey.
Mrs. Huskey was a member of Thompson Chapel Baptist Church and retired from S&S Manufacturing.
Surviving are her daughter, Kathy H. Mathis (Lanny) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Kristy M. Lands (Bryan) and Lana M. Phillips; great-grandchildren, Dalton Phillips, Gracie Phillips, Kullen Lands, and Kaitlyn Lands; great-great-grandson, Kelton Linder; and brother, Fred Parker. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Randy Elwood Huskey; sister, Valerie Sanders; and brothers, Beamon Parker, Junior Parker, and Welton Parker.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Friday, September 6, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. David Sellars and The Rev. David Frost. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
The family is at the home of Kathy and Lanny Mathis.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
