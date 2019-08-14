Home

Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Crossroads Baptist Church
Spartanburg, SC
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Crossroads Baptist Church
Max Alexander Burns Obituary
Max Alexander Burns of Spartanburg went to be with the Lord on August 12, 2019. He was born the son of Max E. Burns and Vergie B. Burns of Campobello. He was a graduate of Landrum High School and the owner of Max & Associates Painting Services in Spartanburg. Max was a generous man. He gave of his time, talents, and money. He helped children, graduates go to college, the elderly and people stranded on the side of the highway. Even in his death, he helped people by being an organ donor.
He is survived by his children, Mathew Burns (Ashley) of Roebuck, Kyle Burns (Katie) of Spartanburg and Casey Burns of Boiling Springs; four grandchildren, Kendyll Morris, Bracyn, Kaliyah and Ava Mae Burns; and his sister Sandra Burns Workman (Rick) of Campobello.
He was first married to Helen Moore Burns of Boiling Springs and engaged to Kelly Bishop of Boiling Springs.
The receiving of friends will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 1:00-3:00pm at Crossroads Baptist Church, Spartanburg SC. The celebration of life service will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Upstate Family Resource Center of Boiling Springs.
Families are in their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
