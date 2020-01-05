Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Max L. Barton


1957 - 2019
Max L. Barton Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Max LeBron Barton, 62, of 3111 Peachtree Road, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Max was born in Walker County, Georgia on June 2, 1957, a son of the late Max Marion Barton and Sybil Louise Brown Barton. He was a former employee at Inman Mills, Saybrook Plant, Spartan Mills and Gibson Services.
Max is survived by two sisters, Debbie B. Stephenson and her husband, Randy, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; Michelle B. "Sissy" Ledford and her husband, Wesley,of Inman, South Carolina; a brother, Rodney Barton, of Inman, South Carolina and a step - sister, Kathy Gradwohl, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Mr. Barton is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held, Monday, January 6, 2019, from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM, at Seawright Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 6, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Home, conducted by Mr. Wesley Ledford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Max Barton Memorial Fund, PO Box 192, Inman, SC 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
