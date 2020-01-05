|
CHESNEE, SC- Max LeBron Barton, 62, of 3111 Peachtree Road, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Max was born in Walker County, Georgia on June 2, 1957, a son of the late Max Marion Barton and Sybil Louise Brown Barton. He was a former employee at Inman Mills, Saybrook Plant, Spartan Mills and Gibson Services.
Max is survived by two sisters, Debbie B. Stephenson and her husband, Randy, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; Michelle B. "Sissy" Ledford and her husband, Wesley,of Inman, South Carolina; a brother, Rodney Barton, of Inman, South Carolina and a step - sister, Kathy Gradwohl, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Mr. Barton is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held, Monday, January 6, 2019, from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM, at Seawright Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 6, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Home, conducted by Mr. Wesley Ledford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Max Barton Memorial Fund, PO Box 192, Inman, SC 29349.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 5, 2020