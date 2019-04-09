Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. L. Collins Funeral Home, LLC
3120 South Church Street Ext.
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 583-7782
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
220 Austin St.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxcine Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxcine (Hollis) Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maxcine (Hollis) Miller Obituary
On the evening of April 3, 2019, the Angels of Mercy brought everlasting peace to Ms. Maxcine Hollis Miller of 526 Wofford Street, Spartanburg. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Pauline Hollis.
Left to cherish fond memories are her daughters, Ancie (James) Miller and Anita Miller; son, Terry Miller; brother, Bobby (Sandra) Hollis, Jr.; sister, Josephine Hillstock; four grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 2 pm at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 220 Austin St., Spartanburg.
The family will receive friends at the home of her granddaughter, Latandra Miller, 431 Arkwright Drive, Spartanburg.
E. L.Collins Funeral Home. LLC in charge of arrangements
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now