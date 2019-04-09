|
|
On the evening of April 3, 2019, the Angels of Mercy brought everlasting peace to Ms. Maxcine Hollis Miller of 526 Wofford Street, Spartanburg. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Pauline Hollis.
Left to cherish fond memories are her daughters, Ancie (James) Miller and Anita Miller; son, Terry Miller; brother, Bobby (Sandra) Hollis, Jr.; sister, Josephine Hillstock; four grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 2 pm at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 220 Austin St., Spartanburg.
The family will receive friends at the home of her granddaughter, Latandra Miller, 431 Arkwright Drive, Spartanburg.
E. L.Collins Funeral Home. LLC in charge of arrangements
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 9, 2019