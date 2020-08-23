1/1
Maxcy Clyde Carter
1931 - 2020
INMAN, SC- Maxcy Clyde Carter, 89, of 385 Williams Bottom Road, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his residence. Maxcy was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on April 11, 1931, a son of the late William Simms Carter and Effie Carter Risher. He was the widower of Mary Ruth Jones Carter. Mr. Carter was a United States Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. He retired from Noland Plumbing Supply after forty years and was the co-owner and operator of Bo's Fish Camp in Inman, South Carolina. Maxcy was a member of Inman First Baptist Church and a member of the Baraca - Winsome Sunday School Class. He was also a member of the Arcadia Masonic Lodge.
Maxcy is survived by a son, Glenn "Bo" Carter, of Inman, South Carolina; a daughter, Susan Carroll and her husband, Rodney, of Fairforest, South Carolina; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Betty King, of Spartanburg, South Carolina.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Carter was predeceased by a daughter, Norma Lipscomb and a sister, Mary McGarity.
Graveside Services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 1:00 PM, conducted by Rev. Monty King and Dr. Paul Moore. Visitation will follow the service at the gravesite.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Inman First Baptist Church, 14 N Howard St., Inman, SC 29349.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
5 entries
August 20, 2020
Such an amazing man that had a huge influence on my life since I was 12...... I love him with all my heart. You will be greatly missed but heaven surely gained an angel. Praying for comfort for the entire family as I know your hearts are broken. I love you all
Sissy Thompson
Friend
August 20, 2020
My Sincerest Condolences and Prayers to The Family...
Ted Price
Family Friend
August 20, 2020
My husband Eddie used to work with Maxcy at Noland Co. We both thought alot of him. When he opened Bo's Fish Camp we would see him there each week. He was a good man. He will be missed. Prayers for your family.
Pamela Davis
Family
August 19, 2020
My heart goes out to the family and praying for comfort in this time of need
Lora Mobley
Friend
August 19, 2020
Praying for the family. I worked at Bo's for Maxcey a lot of great memories.
Martha Strube
Friend
