|
|
INMAN, SC- Maxie "Little Mac" Ballenger, Jr., 65, of 5011 New Cut Rd. passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at his residence.
"Little Mac" was born in Selma, Alabama on February 19, 1954, a son of Mary (Keeton) and Maxie Ballenger, Sr., of Inman, SC. He served in the United States Air Force, was a master carpenter and was a member of Inman First Baptist Church where he was also a former Sunday School Teacher.
In addition to his parents, he is also survived by one son, James Ballenger and his wife Emily; one brother, Jim Ballenger and his wife Debra; two nephews, Blake and Cody; Six granddaughters and his loving companion, Joy Hines along with two step-sons, Jared and Dalton.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 1:45 PM on Monday, August 19, 2019 in the Atrium of the Inman First Baptist Church. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 PM at Inman First Baptist Church with Dr. Paul Moore and Dr. Donald Bishop officiating. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be William Ballenger, Sammy Burnett, Dalton Novia, Jared Hines, Cody Ballenger and Blake Ballenger.
The family is at the home of his parents, 4990 New Cut Rd., Inman, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019