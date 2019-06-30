|
BLACKSBURG, SC- Maxie Kenneth Nix, Sr., 82 of Blacksburg, SC, passed away June 28, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Maxie was the husband of late Diane Marie Richardson Nix and son of the late Lester and Thelma Frady Nix.
Maxie was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church and a member of CKC Volunteer Fire Department.. He was retired from the Navy, Post Commander of the Blacksburg VFW, Member of the DAV, the Cherokee Hall Of Bravery,and Enlisted Roll Of Combat Honor, Charleston, SC. He served in Vietnam, was a member of Plank Holder for Seawolves. He flew over 900 combat missions.
Left to cherish his memory are three sons - Mark Nix(Holly) and Kenneth Nix(Kathy) both of Blacksburg and Michael Nix(Jennifer) of Clemmons, NC; eight grandchildren - Chasidy Nix, Alyssa Nix, Cassey Nix, Grayson Nix, Christian Nix, Maggie Nix, Abigail Nix and Addison Nix and one great-grandchild - Haven Griffin. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death two sisters - Elizabeth Walkins and Nellie Matson, and one granddaughter - Kayla Nix.
The Family will receive Friends at Hopewell Baptist Church June 30, 2019,from 6-8:00 PM. A Celebration Of Life Service will be held at Hopewell Baptist Church, July 1, 2019, at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Eddie Bolin officiating. Interment, with Military Honors, will be in the Church Cemetery. At other times, the Family will be at Mark and Holly's, 118 Forest Haven Dr., Blacksburg.
Pallbearers serving are Mark Nix, Grayson Nix, Christian Nix, Kenneth Nix, Michael Nix and DeWayne Porter.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Missions & Building Fund, 511 Old Chester Rd., Blacksburg, SC, 29702, or to the Spartanburg Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Dr., Spartanburg, SC, 29303.
E-condolences may be made at whitecolumnsfuneralservice.com.
The Gore Family of White Columns is serving the Nix Family.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 30, 2019