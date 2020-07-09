INMAN, SC- Maxie Leon Ballenger, Sr., 89, of Inman, SC, passed away Sunday, July 5,2020 at the Upstate Community Hospice House in Landrum after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Maxie was born in Inman, S.C. on January 5, 1931, a son of the late Mattie (Settle)Ballenger and Paul Evan Ballenger. He was the husband of Mary (Keeton) Ballenger and was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was a member of Inman First Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and a member of the Adult Co-Ed Sunday school class.In addition to his wife, Maxie is survived by a son, Jim Ballenger and wife Debra, of Anderson, SC, three grandsons, two adopted granddaughters and seven great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Maxie Ballenger, Jr.Maxie proudly served in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War and Vietnam War and retired after 25 years of service. He was also a life member of the Inman Lions Club and the Inman American Legion Post #45.Cryptside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg, SC with Dr Paul Moore officiating.Military honors will be rendered by American Legion Post #45.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Upstate Community Hospice House, 260 Fairwinds Road, Landrum, SC 29356.Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory