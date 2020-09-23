SPARTANBURG, SC- Maxine Taylor Chapman, 80, loving wife of 63 years to Ernest Edward Chapman, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born May 10, 1940 in Ahoskie, NC, to the late William Henry and Patti Mae Odom Taylor.
Mrs. Chapman retired from International Paper and was a member of Cannons Camp Ground United Methodist Church, where she was a faithful member of the choir, served on the Cannons UMC food pantry program and Sunday School. After raising her family, she graduated from Limestone College in May 7, 1988. Maxine enjoyed life to its fullest, loving her God, family and community.
She was a faithful and active member in the Eastern Star, having served formerly with the Mary Montgomery Chapter #231 and currently with the Reidville Chapter #46. She has a Grand Family of Eastern Star in South Carolina.
Survivors in addition to her husband are daughters, Rhonda Chapman Kirkland (Earle) of Moore, SC and Carole Chapman Ligi of Spartanburg, SC; grandsons, William Kirkland of Moore, SC, Jonathan Kirkland (Ashley) of Charleston, SC and Antonio Ligi of Spartanburg, SC; and niece, Anita Cauthen Connoker (Andy) of Irmo, SC. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, September 24, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Joe Blackwelder and The Rev. David F. Ervin. Visitation will follow the service. Social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cannons Camp Ground UMC Food Pantry, 3450 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, or Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 950 West Farris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel