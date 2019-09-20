Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
4161 Highway 9
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-7235
Resources
More Obituaries for May Yang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May Yang

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
May Yang Obituary
SIMPSONVILLE, SC- May Yang, 74, of Simpsonville, SC, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born August 2, 1945, in Laos, she was the daughter of the late Ntxoov Vaag Yang and Pla Her.
May was the matriarch of the family and the consummate host to her friends from far and near. An active member of New Life Upstate Church, she lived her life through her faith as a Christian. She loved her children and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and was a highly respected mentor.
Survivors include her husband, Boua Vang Her; children, Sean Bouaherson (May K.) of Spartanburg, SC, Phoua Her of Simpsonville, SC, Nou Her (See V.) of Moore, SC, Xang Her (Kang V.) of Simpsonville, SC, Yer Her (Maysua C.) of Sacramento, Ca, Usaid Her (Julie H.) of Simpsonville, SC, Su Her (Katrina X.) of Simpsonville, SC, and Sheng Thao of Banning, CA; 20 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Mee Thao of Roebuck, SC and Song Yang of Boiling Springs, SC.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of May's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
Download Now