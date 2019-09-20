|
|
SIMPSONVILLE, SC- May Yang, 74, of Simpsonville, SC, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born August 2, 1945, in Laos, she was the daughter of the late Ntxoov Vaag Yang and Pla Her.
May was the matriarch of the family and the consummate host to her friends from far and near. An active member of New Life Upstate Church, she lived her life through her faith as a Christian. She loved her children and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and was a highly respected mentor.
Survivors include her husband, Boua Vang Her; children, Sean Bouaherson (May K.) of Spartanburg, SC, Phoua Her of Simpsonville, SC, Nou Her (See V.) of Moore, SC, Xang Her (Kang V.) of Simpsonville, SC, Yer Her (Maysua C.) of Sacramento, Ca, Usaid Her (Julie H.) of Simpsonville, SC, Su Her (Katrina X.) of Simpsonville, SC, and Sheng Thao of Banning, CA; 20 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Mee Thao of Roebuck, SC and Song Yang of Boiling Springs, SC.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 20, 2019