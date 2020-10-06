INMAN, SC- Melanie Q. Blackwell, 51, of Inman, SC died Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Sylva, NC. Born June 12, 1969 in Rutherford County, NC, she was the daughter of Elizabeth Butler and Ben Queen, Jr. and the wife of Timothy Brian Blackwell.
Melanie received her BA from Limestone College and was the Team Head of Goodwill Industries at The Job Connection. She was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church for the Special Needs class, Loved the Lord, and was a dedicated wife who loved her husband. She was the people person in the family who loved to help others, and her nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her husband, Timothy Blackwell; daughter, Hope Queen Toney (Alvin) of Bostic, NC; brother, The Rev. Ben "Tripp" Wilson Queen III (Lissa) of Bostic, NC; sister, Lora Queen Sibley (Chris) of Hope Mills, NC; nieces and nephews, Allison Queen Bumgarner (Tommy), Emma Toney, and Jacob Queen, all of Bostic, NC, Cayden Sibley, John Robert Sibley, and Erin Sibley, all of Hope Mills, NC; great niece, Presley Bumgarner of Bostic, NC; great nephew, Jensen Bumgarner of Bostic, NC; best friend, Cathy Baldwin of Inman, SC; father and mother-in-law, Ronnie Blackwell (Ann) of Inman, SC; and brother-in-law, Eric Blackwell of Inman, SC. She also leaves behind many close friends Melanie made over the years, whom she loved as family.
Visitation will be 9:30–10:45 AM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church, 3600 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM at the church, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Hank Williams and Pastor Hub Blankenship. Burial will be 3:00 PM in First Broad Baptist Church Cemetery, 2470 NC-226, Bostic, NC 28018, conducted by The Rev. Charles Battle.
The family will be at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel