MAYO, SC- Melba Gore Bush Edwards, 88, of Hub Greer Road, Mayo passed away June 17, 2020, at Woodbridge Senior Living. She was born July 20, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Andrew Jerry Gore and Zonnie Melton Gore. Melba was a member of Orchard Street Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her sweet smile and loving heart.
In addition to her parents, Melba was preceded in death by two husbands, Leo Henry Bush and Glenn Allen Edwards; two sons, Paul Jerry Bush and Lemuel Thomas Bush; one brother, Andrew "Andy" Gore; four sisters, Ruby Blanken, Gertrude Lemaster, Lillian Lamb and Marian Cantrell. She is survived by six grandchildren, Kimberlie Blanchard (Jerry), Paul Bush (Dena), Kristina Busse, Hope Reger-Combs (Ron), Jennifer Rice (Brian) and Christopher Bush (Paula); and thirteen great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Woodbridge Senior Living and Halcyon Hospice for their support and loving care of our loved one.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM in the chapel. Interment will be at Springhill Memorial Gardens.
Flowers will be appreciated, or memorial donations may be made to Halcyon Hospice, 5 Century Drive, Suite 210, Greenville, SC 29627 or Orchard Street Baptist Church, PO Box 219, Mayo, SC 29368.
The family will be at their respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.