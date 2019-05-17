|
|
Melissa Deloris Wylie Roberts of 131 Lona Rd, Blacksburg, SC, Went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2019, leaving behind husband Jimmie (Jimbo) Roberts, mother Lois Hannon Moss, daughter Star Corley, son Brandon Roberts, daughter Makayla Roberts, son Matt Testerman, daughter Jessy Walker, grandson Luther Testerman, brothers Olin (Bob) and Timothy Wylie, sister-in-law Joy Walters,
grandparents Joe and Hildred Hannon, great uncles Darvee and Hayward Batchler, great aunts Valeree Peterson , Kathleen Blackwelder, Inez Love, uncle Lewis Hannon, aunts Brinda Mullinax, Reba Allison and Lynda Hannon, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be missed by all.
Family will receive friends at SonRise Baptist Church, 316 Pathway Ct., Spartanburg, Friday May 17 from 5 pm until 6 pm. Memorial services to follow at 6 pm.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 17, 2019