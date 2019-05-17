Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SonRise Baptist Church
316 Pathway Ct.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa Deloris (Wylie) Roberts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melissa Deloris (Wylie) Roberts Obituary
Melissa Deloris Wylie Roberts of 131 Lona Rd, Blacksburg, SC, Went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2019, leaving behind husband Jimmie (Jimbo) Roberts, mother Lois Hannon Moss, daughter Star Corley, son Brandon Roberts, daughter Makayla Roberts, son Matt Testerman, daughter Jessy Walker, grandson Luther Testerman, brothers Olin (Bob) and Timothy Wylie, sister-in-law Joy Walters,
grandparents Joe and Hildred Hannon, great uncles Darvee and Hayward Batchler, great aunts Valeree Peterson , Kathleen Blackwelder, Inez Love, uncle Lewis Hannon, aunts Brinda Mullinax, Reba Allison and Lynda Hannon, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be missed by all.
Family will receive friends at SonRise Baptist Church, 316 Pathway Ct., Spartanburg, Friday May 17 from 5 pm until 6 pm. Memorial services to follow at 6 pm.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.