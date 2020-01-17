Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Melissa (Wells) Howell Obituary
SPARTANBURG – Melissa Wells Howell, 48, of Spartanburg died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of Kenneth and Frankie Thompson Wells.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sons, Kendall Howell and his girlfriend Abby Darby, and Colton Howell; a brother Jonathan Wells and his wife Jennifer; a sister, Kimberly Gibson and her husband Eric.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18, at Bobo Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Phillip Park and interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
