ROEBUCK - Melissa Leigh Fuller Fleming passed away on August 23, 2020 after a battle with ovarian cancer.
Melissa was born on June 17, 1963 in Laurens, SC. She graduated from Laurens District 55 High School in 1981. She and Charles, her husband of 38 years, lived in Spartanburg where she was a beloved preschool teacher for many years. She was the best mom in the world to her three daughters and was a surrogate mom to many friends who knew her as Momma Fleming or Mother Goose.
Melissa was insatiably curious and knew a little bit about everything. She loved reading, watching movies with her girls, gardening and taking care of the many stray animals she welcomed in to her home.
Melissa is survived by husband Charles; daughters Michelle (Travis), Hillary, and Lauren; sister Angelia Nabors (Dee) and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was pre-deceased by parents Marvin & Frankie Fuller, sister Ann Graden, and brother Mark Fuller.
The family wishes to convey their thanks to Pardee Hospital and Spartanburg Regional Hospice for their kind support in Melissa's battle with ovarian cancer.
A visitation will be held at the family home in Roebuck on Saturday, August 29 from 3-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Australia Zoo, Operation Honey Bee, or a personally significant charity. Condolences may be left at www.jmdunbar.com