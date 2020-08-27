1/
Melissa Leigh (Fuller) Fleming
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melissa Leigh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROEBUCK - Melissa Leigh Fuller Fleming passed away on August 23, 2020 after a battle with ovarian cancer.
Melissa was born on June 17, 1963 in Laurens, SC. She graduated from Laurens District 55 High School in 1981. She and Charles, her husband of 38 years, lived in Spartanburg where she was a beloved preschool teacher for many years. She was the best mom in the world to her three daughters and was a surrogate mom to many friends who knew her as Momma Fleming or Mother Goose.
Melissa was insatiably curious and knew a little bit about everything. She loved reading, watching movies with her girls, gardening and taking care of the many stray animals she welcomed in to her home.
Melissa is survived by husband Charles; daughters Michelle (Travis), Hillary, and Lauren; sister Angelia Nabors (Dee) and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was pre-deceased by parents Marvin & Frankie Fuller, sister Ann Graden, and brother Mark Fuller.
The family wishes to convey their thanks to Pardee Hospital and Spartanburg Regional Hospice for their kind support in Melissa's battle with ovarian cancer.
A visitation will be held at the family home in Roebuck on Saturday, August 29 from 3-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Australia Zoo, Operation Honey Bee, or a personally significant charity. Condolences may be left at www.jmdunbar.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
at the family home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved