Glendale, SC: Melvenia Millwood, the wife of the late Julius Caesar Millwood of Glendale passed away at her home Thursday March 7, 2019. Born March 6, 1926 she was the daughter of the late John Pinkney "Pink" and Mae Emory.
Mrs. Millwood was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She a long-time member of Glendale Baptist Church and was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by a son Jerry Millwood of Glendale; a former daughter-in-law Nancy Millwood of Spartanburg; Jerry's girlfriend Jean Strickland; grandchildren Melissa Lail of Spartanburg and Chad Millwood of Spartanburg; four great grandchildren Haleigh, Grace, Tristan and Emily; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son J.C. Millwood; three brothers Howard Emory, Elbert Emory and Daniel Emory.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm Monday March 11, 2019 at Bobo Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm officiated by Rev. Daniel Blackwell. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019