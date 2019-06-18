Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Visitation
Following Services
at the home of Daniel & Lourdes Sisk
Melvin Douglas "Doug" Sisk


1939 - 2019
Melvin Douglas "Doug" Sisk Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS– Melvin Douglas "Doug" Sisk, 79, husband of the late Barbara McDowell Sisk, died Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Doug was born on July 20, 1939 to the late Singleton Mellie Sisk and Margaret Gillespie Dellinger. He was a hard worker and provider, retiring from AAA Supply after 25 years of service. Doug was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother.
He is survived by a son, Daniel Sisk (Lourdes) of Spartanburg; three daughters, Carrie Tanenbaum (Rick) of Spartanburg, Cynthia Sisk of Boiling Springs, Jenny Fowler (Tony) of Boiling Springs; three brothers, Jerry Sisk (Sherran) of Boling Springs, John Sisk (Bette) of Spartanburg, Mel Sisk of Chesnee; two sisters, Beth Hawkins of Pauline, and Donna Thornton of Pauline.
Doug was blessed with nine grandchildren, Marc Vinesett (Anna), Sara Vinesett, Ashley Vinesett, Robert Tanenbaum, Ross Tanenbaum, Nora Rollins, Natalie Trudell, Brittany Fowler and children, and AJ Fowler and children; and one great grandchild, Addison Vinesett.
He was predeceased by a sister, Pat Johnson; and a great grandson, Griffin Vinesett.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Daniel & Lourdes Sisk.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society; 150 Dexter Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 18, 2019
