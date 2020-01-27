|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Melvin R. Burdette, 75, of Spartanburg passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at his home. He was born in Spartanburg County, September 10, 1944, to the late Doris Burdette Tripp and was the husband of Betty Burdette of the home. His adoptive parents were the late Sloan and Jenelle Burdette. He drove a truck most of his life and was a United States Army Veteran, stationed in Germany for four years. Mr. Burdette was a member of the Masons, Shriners and Veterans Post 200. He was also a member of Spartanburg First Wesleyan Church.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Spartanburg First Wesleyan Church with the Rev. Gary Long officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Marys House, 217 S. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301, Children's Security Blanket, 364 S. Pine St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at the home.
