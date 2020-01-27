Home

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM
Spartanburg First Wesleyan Church
Melvin R. Burdette


1944 - 2020
Melvin R. Burdette Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Melvin R. Burdette, 75, of Spartanburg passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at his home. He was born in Spartanburg County, September 10, 1944, to the late Doris Burdette Tripp and was the husband of Betty Burdette of the home. His adoptive parents were the late Sloan and Jenelle Burdette. He drove a truck most of his life and was a United States Army Veteran, stationed in Germany for four years. Mr. Burdette was a member of the Masons, Shriners and Veterans Post 200. He was also a member of Spartanburg First Wesleyan Church.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Spartanburg First Wesleyan Church with the Rev. Gary Long officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Marys House, 217 S. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301, Children's Security Blanket, 364 S. Pine St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at the home.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 27, 2020
