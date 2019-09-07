Home

E. L. Collins Funeral Home, LLC
3120 South Church Street Ext.
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 583-7782
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Melvin Shelton Obituary
JONESVILLE- Mr. Melvin Shelton, of 880 Rogerstown Road entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 5, 2019. A native of Spartanburg County, he was a member of the Carver High School Class of 1955. Mr. Shelton served in the United States Army and Army Reserve and enjoyed as long career with the Central Railroad in Chicago, IL.
He leaves to cherish fond memories: two daughters, Sheila Shelton and Lisa Simmons; a brother, Edward Shelton (Janice); a sister, Priscilla W. Brown (Donald); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held 3 pm Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the E. L. Collins Funeral Chapel.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 7, 2019
