Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Melvin Smathers


1941 - 2020
Melvin Smathers Obituary
STARTEX- Lawrence Melvin Smathers, 78, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Born October 10, 1941 in Canton, NC, he was the son of the late Jessie Willis Smathers and Louella Sanford Smathers and the husband of Brenda Moss Smathers. He was member of Vineyard Church in Startex and retired from Phillips Fibers with 31 years of service. Melvin was an avid fisherman and pit crew chief for Racing for Jesus Race Team. He was a loving friend, husband, daddy and Paw Paw.
Survivors also include a son, Michael Willis Smathers and wife Jenny of Startex; two sisters, Mildred Webb and Juanita Pinkerton; four grandchildren, Holly Smathers, Danielle Olson, Charles Gaddis, and Joy Owens; five great-grandchildren and a son by choice, Douglas Henderson. He was predeceased by a brother, Willie Roe Smathers, and two sisters, Ruby Devlin and Loujenna Smather.
Services will be 3:00 pm Saturday at the Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rodney Lawter and RevJoey Turner officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 pm prior to the service. Interment will be at Wood Memorial Park.
Memorials May be made to Vineyard Church 20 Chestnut Street Startex, SC 29377
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 7, 2020
