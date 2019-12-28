|
|
Mr. Melvin Tavoris Robinson, 41, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Spartanburg, SC. Born February 5, 1978 to Melvin and Rosa Robinson; he was a 1996 graduate of James F. Byrnes High School in Duncan; SC and attended USC-Upstate.
He leaves behind to cherish loving memories his wife, Tiffney Robinson; his parents; his children, Cameron Adams of Pacolet, SC, A'Sydney Robinson of Woodruff, SC, Kegan Johnson of the home, and Chelsea Foster of Spartanburg, SC; a sister Lilnetria (Carlos) Johnson; and a brother Richard Robinson.
Funeral service will be Sunday December 29, 2019 at 1:30pm at Foster Chapel Baptist Church in Roebuck, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 28, 2019